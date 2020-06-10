The St. Louis Jewish Light is launching a new podcast, Chai Frequency Radio. Our first episode features an interview with Rabbi Noah Arnow of Kol Rinah, a Conservative synagogue in St. Louis. To learn more about the podcast, pop in a pair of headphones and take a listen:
Jewish Light debuts 'Chai Frequency Radio' podcast
