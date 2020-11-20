B’not mitzvah:  Abby, Lexi and Trista Morgan

Triple the mitzvah! Abigale “Abby” Cwen, Alexis “Lexi” Giselle and Trista Addison Morgan became B’not Mitzvah at Congregation Shaare Emeth on Oct. 17, 2020.
Abby, Lexi and Trista, seventh grade students at Crestview Middle School, are the daughters of Emily and Mark Morgan of Chesterfield. Abby, Lexi and Trista are the granddaughters of Roberta and Jim Deutsch of Creve Coeur, and Marcelle and the late Milo Morgan of Aurora, Colorado. They are the great-granddaughters of the late Paula and Emil Roodman and the late Elise and Fred Deutsch of St. Louis.
Abby, Lexi and Trista are the younger sisters of Jake Morgan, 15.
Abby is a spectacular catcher for her Select Fury Softball team and baker of gluten-free treats. Lexi is a exceptional pitcher for her Select Bombers Softball team and plays volleyball for CYC. Trista is a top tier trampoline and trampoline gymnast at Hi-Meg Gymnastics and a cheerleader for the Marquette Jr. Mustangs.