Bar Mitzvah: Carson Louis Shostak

Carson Louis Shostak became a bar mitzvah March 6, 2021 at United Hebrew Congregation.
Carson, a seventh-grade student at Parkway Central Middle School, is the son of Grant and Stacey Shostak. He is the grandson of Arleen and the late Burton Shostak of St. Louis; Charles and Carol Johnston of Charlottesville, Va.; and Barry Silverman and Nancy Pierce of Fairhope, Ala. Carson has two siblings: Morgan, who is 18, and Payton, who is 15.
For Carson’s mitzvah project, he sold hand-turned pens that he made in his father’s workshop to raise money for the American Heart Association. He did this to honor his grandfather, Burton Shostak, who passed away in 2018. Carson’s mitzvah project raised $1,200.