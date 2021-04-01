Ethan Hadley Stuteville became a bar mitzvah Feb. 6, 2021 at Congregation Shaare Emeth.
Ethan is the son of Heather Stuteville of St. Louis and Justin Stuteville of Dupo, Ill.
Ethan is the grandson of Sharon and the late William Silverstein of St. Louis, and Laura and Clay Tefteller of Alton, Ill. He is the great-grandson of the late Ruth and Samuel Benson of St. Louis, the late Hilda and Harry Silverstein of St. Louis, and the late Gerrie Bono of Alton, Ill.
A seventh-grade student at Pattonville Heights Middle School, Ethan volunteered at the Mitzvah Garden at Congregation Shaare Emeth for his mitzvah project. He is an active Boy Scout with Troop 344 and participates in the Sigma Program for Gifted Students at Pattonville Heights Middle School.