Jeff Isador Baumgarten, son of Mark and Melika Baumgarten of Chesterfield, will become a bar mitzvah in June 2021 at United Hebrew Congregation.
Jeff is the grandson of Teddi and the late Ted Baumgarten Chesterfield, Carol Herrick of Chesterfield and the late Douglas Herrick of Braymer, Mo. He is the great-grandson of the late Jewell and Raymond Jackson of Breckenridge, Mo., the late Mildred and Jake Herrick of Breckenridge, Mo., the late Ida and Isadore Baumgarten of St. Louis, and the late Dan and Betty Koslow of St. Louis.
Jeff has one older sibling, Alexis Baumgarten, who is 18.
A sixth-grade student at Parkway Central Middle School, Jeff competes in the sport of Ninja Warrior Obstacles.
For his mitzvah project, Jeff is partnering with Hazelwood Parks to host a benefit Ninja Warrior Competition, called the Jennifit, in honor of his friend’s mom, Jennifer Marr, who was killed last October while driving her kids to a ninja competition. The fundraiser will be held at Hazelwood Park on May 1. Proceeds from the competition are going to the three Marr children. So far, Jeff has raised close to $1,000 in sponsorships and is working to design the course.