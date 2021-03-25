Allison Glidewell, daughter of Dan and Darcy Glidewell, became a bat mitzvah on Feb. 27, 2021 during a virtual service held via Zoom at the family’s home in Frontenac.
The Glidewells are members of Congregation Shaare Emeth.
Allie is the granddaughter of Sharon and the late Alan Greenberg of St. Louis, and Jayne and David Glidewell of St. Charles.
She is the great-granddaughter of the late Mollye and Irvin Greenberg of St. Louis, the late Shirley Pollock and the late Paul Pollock, the late Dorothy and Herman Stoverink of St. Charles, and the late Ethyl and George Glidewell of St. Joseph, Mo.
Allie has one older sister, Natalie, who is 14.
A seventh-grade student at Ladue Middle School, Allie’s interests include dance, volleyball, art, sewing and spending time with her friends.
For her mitzvah project, Allie became a pen pal with a senior. Shaare Emeth connected Allie with a resident at Covenant Place, and they have exchanged letters, talked on the phone and have had two socially distanced meetings. Allie has also started the Glidewell Sweet Seniors Fund to raise money for programs co-sponsored by Shaare Emeth so more elderly community members can participate in activities.