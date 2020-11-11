Emily Rosen, daughter of Marissa and Howard Rosen, became a bat mitzvah on Sept. 5, 2020.
Emily, a member of Congregation Shaare Emeth, had a Zoom bat mitzvah from her home.
Emily is the granddaughter of Marilyn and Andrew Berkow and Sherrie Rosen and the late Jeffrey Rosen. Emily has one older brother, Josh.
Emily’s mitzvah project was serving as a Buddy Reader at the Humane Society until the program was shuttered due to COVID-19. She also collected old T-shirts from friends and family and made 180 dogs toys that were donated to the Humane Society.
Emily is seventh grade student at Ladue Middle School who plays soccer, tennis, volleyball and basketball.