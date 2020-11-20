Grace Lauren Deutsch, daughter of Brian and Stacey Deutsch of Chesterfield, became a bat mitzvah on Oct. 10, 2020. Grace, a member of United Hebrew Congregation, is a seventh grade student at Crestview Middle School.
Grace is the granddaughter of Barry and the late Elaine Silver, and Ken and Diane Deutsch, all of Chesterfield. She is the great-granddaughter of Lillian and the late Dan Deutsch of St. Louis, the late Florence and Oscar Beldner of St. Louis, the late Ruth and Sam Sullaway of Marblehead, Mass., and the late Gertrude and Hyman Silver of Salem, Mass. Grace has one older brother, Jack, who is 17.
Grace worked on two mitzvah projects. She baked muffins every week this summer for the doctors and nurses at St. Luke’s Hospital. She also has participated in Pedal the Cause for the last two years. Last year she was in the top 40 fundraisers for the kid’s challenge and this year she is riding on her friend’s team (Marah Swillinger) to help her with her mitzvah project.