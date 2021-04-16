Lila Mildred Meyers will become a bat mitzvah on May 15, 2021. Lila is the daughter of Mrs. Morgan and Honorable Matthew and big sister of Greyson and Jack Meyers of Creve Coeur. Lila is the granddaughter of Mrs. Judy and Dr. Mark Meyers of Chesterfield and Mrs. Peggy and Mr. Robert Wynne of San Francisco.
An honor student at the Ladue Middle School, Lila was recently inducted into the National Junior Honor Society. When she's not studying, Lila loves to play club soccer and field hockey, and enjoys tennis, basketball and swimming. She loves to travel, make up dances with her friends, and is looking forward to spending her fourth summer at Camp Sabra. Another passion of hers is volunteering with elementary children. This summer, Lila will be volunteering with Kids Camp Ladue as a camp counselor and her mitzvah project is focusing on being a reading mentor with children in St. Louis City, for whom she is collecting books for her and fellow mentors to engage with the children.