Mia Juliette Singer became a bat mitzvah Nov. 28 during a ceremony at home with Rabbi Jim Bennett and Cantor Seth Warner of Congregation Shaare Emeth (via Zoom).
Mia is the daughter of Shana and Gary Singer of St. Louis. She is the granddaughter of Eva and Oscar Singer of Toronto, Canada, and Randee and Myron Jacobs of St. Louis. She is the great-granddaughter of the late Mary and Louis Singer of Bratislava, Czechoslovakia, the late Marinka and Ivan Goldberger of Budapest, Hungary, the late Sadie and Sydney Jacobs of New Orleans and the late Betty and Jordan Brown of New Orleans.
A sixth-grade student at Ladue Middle School, Mia is a competitive swimmer, soccer player, artist, entrepreneur and volunteer at the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry. Mia enjoys spending time outdoors with her friends and her two dogs, Stanley and Riley. She also loves summer camp (Camp Thunderbird for Girls).
Mia’s mitzvah projects included making dog collars from paracord for The Humane Society, baking cookies and cupcakes for frontline healthcare workers during the pandemic and volunteering at the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry.
Mia has three older siblings: Ari, who is 21; Evan, who turns 19 this month; and Marlee, who is 16.