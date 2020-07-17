Birth announcement: Lila Kate Cherry

Ben and Meredith Cherry of St. Louis would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Lila Kate Cherry, on June 30, 2020 in Chesterfield, weighing 5 pounds, 14 ounces.
Lila is the granddaughter of Don and Robyn Cherry of St. Louis, and Scott and Bobbye Picker of Kansas City, Mo.
She is the great-granddaughter of Norma and the late Marvin Cherry of St. Louis, Harriet and the late Jack Dickson of Delray Beach, Fla., Harriet and the late Larry Bretsnider of St. Louis, and the late Saul and Barbara Picker.