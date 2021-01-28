Birth announcement: Adrian Isaac Rosenzweig

Adrian Isaac Rosenzweig (Avram Lev) was born on July 27, 2020 in Atlanta to Elizabeth and Brian Rosenzweig.
He is the grandson of Joan and Arnie Jacobson of St. Louis and Susan Moray of Atlanta and Jay Rosenzweig of Wilmington, N.C.
