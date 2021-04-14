Scott and Lindsey Friedman of Houston are elated to announce the birth of their son, Gavin Reis Friedman, on March 5, 2021.
Gavin's overjoyed big brother is Nathan Jarett Friedman. Proud grandparents are Carol and Neil Friedman of Chesterfield, and Dr. Richard and Anne Frachtman of Houston. Gavin's living great-grandparents are Germaine and Jack Lalouf of Houston, and his great-grandparents of blessed memory are Sophia and Joseph Friedman, Rosalie and Louis Allen, and Marijane and Dr. H. Julian Frachtman.
Gavin is also adored by his aunt and uncle, Jenny and Dr. Steven Frachtman, and cousins, Julia and Davis, and his uncle Mark Frachtman, all of Houston.