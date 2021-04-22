Daniel and Jordan Wirt of Chicago would like to announce the birth of their son, Jack Marlin Wirt, on March 10, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
Jack is the grandson of Michael and Judith Newmark of St. Louis, and Dena and the late Stephen Wirt of Bay City, Mich. He is the great-grandson of the late Harold and Janice Newmark of St. Louis, the late Dr. Marlin and Goldie Jackoway of St. Louis, the late Jack and Alice Wirt, of Bay City, Mich., and the late Ruben and Judy Jaffe of Detroit.
Jack has one older sibling, Stephanie, who is 2 years old.