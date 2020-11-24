Benjamin and Angela Hochman would like to announce the birth of their baby girl, Olsen Marceline, on June 15, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 10 ounces.
Olsen is the granddaughter of Mark and Irene LaRocca, and Jere and Josette Hochman, of St. Louis.
She is the great granddaughter of the late Virginia and John LaRocca, the late Marceline and John Forrest Ailworth, Joanie Hochman, Josephine DelPriore and the late Bettye Rose Levy Pankewer, Bernard Hochman and James DelPriore.
She is the niece of Emily Hochman and Mark LaRocca.