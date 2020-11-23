Danica Orr and Michael Carson of Irvine, Calif., would like to announce the birth of their son, Rowan James Carson, on May 12, 2020 in Newport Beach, Calif., weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces.
Rowan is the grandson of Jamie and Cathy Orr of San Clemente, Calif.; Sandi Larson of Ramona, Calif.; and Charles Carson of San Pedro, Calif.
He is the great-grandson of Gay Kornblum of St. Louis, the late Allan Klearman of St. Louis, the late Mary Jean Orr of Napa Valley, Calif., and the late James Orr of Denver.