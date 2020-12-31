Josh Reznick and Renee Zerbonia of Denver would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Samara Isabel Reznick, on Oct. 24, 2020 in Denver, weighing 6 pounds 14 ounces.
Samara is the granddaughter of Pamela S. Reznick and the late Harvey Reznick of St. Louis, Audrey Wynne of Durham, N.C., and Bob Zerbonia of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. She is the great-granddaughter of the late Dorthy Maxwell of St. Louis, the late Frank and Rose Reznick of St Louis, and the late John H. Stork of San Antonio, Texas.