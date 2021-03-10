Birth Announcement: Zachari Miles Klaven

Sarah and Jeremy Klaven of St. Louis would like to announce the birth of their son, Zachari Miles Klaven, on Jan. 7, 2021 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces.
Zachari is the grandson of Debra and Joel Spigel of Chesterfield, Scott and the late Soozi Waxman (after whom he is named) of Maryland Heights, and Sandy and Don Klaven of St. Louis.
He is the great-grandson of Harriet and the late Monroe Zimmerman of St. Louis, the late Ruth and Jerome Klaven of St. Louis, the late Shirley and Marvin Goldenberg of St. Louis, and the late Ruth and Louis Spigel of Stamford, Conn.
Zachari has two older siblings: Gabie, who is 12 (and will become a bat mitzvah in October), and Hailie, who is 10.