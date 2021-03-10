Jennings-Levko Engagement

Sarah Jennings, daughter of Maryann and David Jennings of Denver, and Zachary Levko, son of Susan and Fred Levko (formerly of Wildwood, Mo., and now living in Memphis), have announced their engagement.
Sarah is the granddaughter of the late Virginia and Otis McDowell of Arlington, Va., and Dorothy Nazzaro and the late John Jennings of Fairfax County, Va.
Zachary is the grandson of Harriet and Sol Gomberg, z’l, of Buffalo Grove, Ill., and Lola and Abraham Levko, z’l, of Detroit.
The couple met in Denver. Sarah was newly single and hanging out with some friends. Zach was new to the city and had connected with one of Sarah’s friends on the online dating site OkCupid. Sarah’s friend decided to play matchmaker and gave him Sarah’s number. Zach texted her within the hour. Two days later, they went on their first date.
An August 2021 wedding is planned in Denver.