Zimmerman-Belogorodskiy Engagement

Marla Zimmerman and Pavel Belogorodskiy have announced their engagement.
Marla is the daughter of Andy and the beloved Susie Zimmerman. She is the granddaughter of the late Monroe and Harriet Zimmerman and the late Dolores and Nathan Preston.
Pavel is the son of Leonid and Alla Belogorodskiy of Ellisville, Mo. He is the grandson of Lyubov and Oleg Chauskina of Ellisville.
Marla graduated from UMSL with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and from Chamberlain Nursing School. She works as a student nurse.
Pavel proposed to Marla during Thanksgiving dinner with family.
A July 2021 wedding is planned.