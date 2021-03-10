60th Wedding Anniversary: Sandra and Gerald Mindel

Sandra and Gerald Mindel of Chesterfield celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on March 5, 1961 in shul at Brakpan, South Africa where Sandra’s father, Nathan Weinberg, was Gabbah of the shul for 36 consecutive years.
The couple emigrated to St. Louis two years ago.
They have a son Graeme, daughter in law Fiona and grandson Joshua who live nearby in Chesterfield, a daughter Andrea and grandson Daniel who live in Rodmell, England and a daughter Hayley who lives in Pretoria, South Africa.
After her marriage, Sandra became involved for many years in WIZO South Africa both in Brakpan and Johannesburg where she mainly took the position of Honorary National Treasurer.
She also devoted herself as a volunteer at the Children’s Haemotology and Oncology unit at the Johannesburg General Hospital working as a theatre administrator for much of that time.
Gerald, who started a varied career, first as an attorney, and later in quarrying and hardware, operated a locksmith business in Johannesburg and in 2001, founded the first registered locksmith school in South Africa, where he trained many students from government and business as well as students coming from disadvantaged backgrounds. Gerald retired in 2018.