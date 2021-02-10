Gerber-Eisen Wedding

Carly Gerber and Jonathan Eisen were married Nov. 1, 2020 at Towne & Oak in Winnetka, Ill. Rabbi Wendi Geffen of North Shore Congregation Israel officiated.
Carly is the daughter of Laura Gerber and Larry Gerber, both of Highland Park, Ill. She is the granddaughter of Joan Gilmore Fesi of Vernon Hills, Ill., the late Vince Fesi of Highland Park, Robert Gilmore of Highland Park, and Muriel and Morrie Gerber of Highland Park.
Jonathan is the son of Marci Mayer Eisen and Rick Eisen of St. Louis. He is the grandson of the late Arlene and Hillard Eisen and the late Dorothy and Bernie Mayer, all of St. Louis.
The couple met after Jonathan reached out to a mutual friend, Alex Entratter, curious about Carly’s status. Alex told Carly that Jonathan was a nice guy and shared Carly’s phone number with Jonathan. A few days later, Jonathan called Carly to say hi, and the following week they went out on their first date to get pizza and see a concert. The rest is history.
Jonathan proposed on Dec. 21, 2019 (Carly’s birthday!) with a custom vinyl record at a neighborhood record store. After proposing, they danced together and then enjoyed an engagement and birthday celebration with friends and family at a local Nepalese restaurant.
After their wedding, Carly and Jonathan took a road trip around Michigan. The couple resides in Chicago.