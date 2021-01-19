Bernstein-Usem Engagement

Elissa Bernstein, daughter of Jill and Bruce Bernstein of St. Louis, and Josh Usem, son of Stacie and Jeff Usem of Minneapolis have announced their engagement.
Elissa is the granddaughter of Gail and Charles Eisenkramer of St. Louis and Dr. Sam Bernstein of Bonita Springs, Fla.
Josh is the grandson of Mady and the late Sidney Usem of Red Wing, Minn., and Maxine and Ralph Gould of Milwaukee.
Elissa is a graduate of Parkway Central High School and the University of Kansas, where she received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. She is currently pursuing an MBA at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and working as a Marketing Manager at a biopharmaceutical company in Chicago.
Josh is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Madison, where he received Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Accountancy degrees. He is currently an Audit Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Chicago.
Josh and Elissa met at a mutual friend’s wedding. Josh proposed to Elissa in Minneapolis this past summer and they safely celebrated with family afterwards.
A November 2021 wedding is planned.