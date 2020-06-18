Abby Schneider and Alan Garelick of Clayton would like to announce the birth of their son, Graham Harris Garelick, born March 31, 2020 in St. Louis, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Graham is the grandson of Jamie and Terry Schneider of Clayton, and Molly and Ken Garelick of St. Paul, Minn. He is the great-grandson of Harold and Dorothy Schneider of St. Louis. Graham has one older sibling, Phoebe, age 2.
To make a tribute in honor of the birth of Graham Harris Garelick, please call the Jewish Light at 314-743-3675 or visit stljewishlight.com/donate.