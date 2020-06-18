Graham Harris Garelick

Graham Harris Garelick

Abby Schneider and Alan Garelick of Clayton would like to announce the birth of their son, Graham Harris Garelick, born March 31, 2020 in St. Louis, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Graham is the grandson of Jamie and Terry Schneider of Clayton, and Molly and Ken Garelick of St. Paul, Minn. He is the great-grandson of Harold and Dorothy Schneider of St. Louis. Graham has one older sibling, Phoebe, age 2.

To make a tribute in honor of the birth of Graham Harris Garelick, please call the Jewish Light at 314-743-3675 or visit stljewishlight.com/donate.