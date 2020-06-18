Eden and Haig Himidian of Chicago would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Marlowe Elizabeth Himidian, on March 26, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
Marlow is the granddaughter of Judith and Michael Newmark of St. Louis, and Ani Himidian of Chicago and the late Archie Himidian.
She is the great-granddaughter of the late Dr. Marlin and Goldie Jackoway of St. Louis, the late Harold and Janice Newmark of St. Louis, the late Sarkis and Lousadzin Himidian of Los Angeles, and the late Abraham and Elizabeth Bouchakjian of Los Angeles.
