Bronstein-Lyss Engagement

Gabriela Bronstein and Brendan Lyss have announced their engagement.
Gabriela is the daughter of Marcelo Bronstein of La Ecovilla Costa Rica, and Juliana Neiman of New York, N.Y. She is the granddaughter of Natalio and Frime Neiman, and Eduardo and Aya Bronstein.
Brendan is the son of Alan and Chris Lyss of St. Louis. He is the grandson of Jack and Sylvia Lyss, and Harry and Anne Yeackel.
Gabriela is a graduate of Abraham Joshua Heschel High School, Wheaton College (where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree) and Midwestern University College of Veterinary Medicine, where she received her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree.
Brendan is a graduate of MICDS and the University of Missouri School of Journalism, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree.
In 2008, Gabriela and Brendan attended a gap year program called Kivunum: New Directions. They spent nine months living in Israel and traveling to different countries, learning about their Jewish communities. They became great friends while on the program and kept in touch ever since. They began dating long-distance in 2017 and got engaged in August 2020.
A spring 2022 wedding is planned.