Gershenson-Andereck Engagement

Sarah Gershenson, daughter of Debbie and Dean Gershenson of Chesterfield, and Andrew Andereck, son of Debbie and Roger Hunt of Manchester, Mo., have announced their engagement.
Sarah is the granddaughter of Audrey and Harvey Gershenson of St. Louis, and the late Ruth and the late Melvin Miller.
Andrew is the grandson of the late Mary Catherine and the late Harry Andereck.
Sarah is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in communication. She is the marketing communications lead for North America in the food and beverage division at DuPont.
Andrew is a graduate of the University of Dayton, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in political science; St. Louis University School of Law, where he received a Juris Doctorate. He also received an M2in international business law from Université de Toulouse. Andrew practices as a civil defense litigation attorney for Rynearson, Suess, Schnurbusch & Champion LLC.
A 2022 wedding is planned.