Marks-Mazur Engagement

Abbi Marks and Joshua Mazur have announced their engagement.
Abbi is the daughter of Gila Marks of Kibbutz Yahel, Israel and Mitchell Marks, z’’l. Joshua is the son of Rick and Anne Mazur of Chesterfield.
Abbi graduated from Hebrew University in Jerusalem and received an MBA from Ruppin Business Academy. She is currently the Operations Manager at Eidelman Virant Capital.
Joshua graduated from Butler University and received an MSW from the School of Social Work at St. Louis University. He is a social worker with BJC Hospice.
Josh proposed to Abbi at the park where they had their first date followed by a surprise Shabbat dinner with their family and close friends. Abbi and Josh are excited to celebrate both Israeli and American traditions at their August 2020 wedding in St. Louis.
