Moley-Friedman Engagement

Dr. Charles Moley and Lauren Friedman have announced their engagement.
Charles is the son of Drs. Jeff and Kelle Moley of St. Louis and the grandson of Chuck and Kay Harbert of Creede, Colo., and Malcom and Janis Moley of New York, N.Y.
Friedman is the daughter of Sanford Friedman of St. Louis and Bob and Patty Paster of St. Louis. She is the granddaughter of Bob and Suzy Yawitz of St. Louis, Irv and Sue Friedman of St. Louis, and Phillip J. and Flora Paster of St. Louis.
Charles attended John Burroughs High School and the University of Miami, where he studied biology and chemistry. He recently graduated from the University of Missouri’s Veterinary School with the highest, Phi Zeta academic honors, and is continuing his education as a Comparative Medicine resident at the same university.
Lauren attended Clayton High School and University of Miami, where she studied psychology. She is currently a fourth-year medical student at the University of Missouri and expects to graduate this coming May.
Charles and Lauren met in the fall of 2012 at the University of Miami, where they bonded over being St. Louisans. Their relationship quickly took off from there and while studying towards their respective doctorate programs, Lauren was an active member of the Sigma Delta Tau sorority while Charles was the lead baritone in the Above the Keys a capella group. Upon graduating, both moved back to Missouri to pursue their professional degrees.
To propose, Charles took Lauren to the island of Kauai, Hawaii for a vacation with their family. One night at sundown, Charles took Lauren to the top of a beautiful tropical pier overlooking the famous Poipu Beach at sundown, and got down on one knee. Luckily, a photographer was able to catch the moment of surprise from Lauren, and the subsequent celebrations. “I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with this man,” Lauren said following the magical moment.
A May 2021 wedding is planned.