Rosenberg-Wildman Engagement

Laura Rosenberg, daughter of Kathi and Stuart Rosenberg of St. Louis, and Benjamin Wildman, son of Mary Jo and Jan Wildman of Chicago, have announced their engagement.
Laura is the granddaughter of Jerry and the late Sandy Kootman and Sandy and Mendel Rosenberg, all of St. Louis.
Ben is the grandson of Joyce and the late Joseph Bernstein and Rochelle and the late Paul Wildman of Chicago.
Laura received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri in elementary education. She then went on to receive her master’s degree in reading for kindergarten through 12th grade at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. While studying for a second master’s degree in Jewish professional studies with an emphasis in nonprofit management at Spertus Institute in Chicago, Laura currently works as the Director of Elementary Education and Engagement at United Hebrew Congregation.
Ben completed his undergraduate and master’s degree at St. Louis University in exercise science and athletic training. Ben is now an Associate Sales Consultant for DePuy Synthes Spine in St. Louis.
Laura and Ben met on the dating app, JSwipe. Their first date was planned for an early happy hour. They clicked instantly and the happy hour date turned into almost closing the place down. After their first date, Laura and Ben were inseparable.
Ben proposed on a beautiful sunny day in June. They were planning on family brunch at Laura’s parents’ house for Father’s Day. Once the couple arrived there, Ben went to take their dog, Leni, outside before brunch. He was taking a while so Laura went to find them. She went around the backyard to find an aisle of roses, and Ben and Leni standing there! With her family and Ben’s family surrounding the two, Ben got down on one knee and asked the question Laura had been waiting for.
A May 2021 wedding is planned.