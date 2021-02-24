Sanford and Gloria Spitzer celebrate their 70th Wedding Anniversary on March 18. They will be honored at Congregation B’nai Amoona on the Shabbat before their anniversary, March 13.
Sandy is the son of S. Barney (z”l) and Margaret (z”l) Spitzer, and Gloria, the daughter Eugene (z”l) and Lillian (z”l) Fishgoll. The Spitzers have four children: Linda (Richard) Gavatin, Dr. Michael (Rita), Dr. Sheryl (Jeff) Spitzer-Resnick, and Jeffrey (Rabbi Miriam). They also have eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, spread all over the country.
Due to COVID-19 they will have a large family Zoom celebration for now and hold off on an in-person celebration until later.