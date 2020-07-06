Rob Koritz, a drummer in Dark Star Orchestra, one of the most popular Grateful Dead tribute bands, talks to Associate Editor Eric Berger about life during the coronavirus pandemic and how painful it is to not be able to spend time at two of his favorite places: the concert stage and Camp Sabra.
Chai Frequency Radio podcast: Dark Star Orchestra drummer talks music, Camp Sabra
