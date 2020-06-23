On the second episode of Chai Frequency Radio, the Jewish Light's new podcast, Associate Editor Eric Berger speaks with Rabbi Elizabeth Hersh of Temple Emanuel, a Reform congregation in St. Louis, about what it takes to connect with people during this difficult moment.
Temple Emanuel rabbi talks faith during pandemic on Chai Frequency podcast
