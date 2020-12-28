(ISRAEL21c) In a very tough year, we at ISRAEL21c have brought you upbeat stories about Israelis improving our world in every possible area of life. Now, we asked ordinary Israelis on the street to tell us their fondest hopes and wishes for the coming year. Click on the video to find out what they say.
