With masks in short supply, Jewish Light Editor Ellen Futterman demonstrates how you can turn that yarmulke that has sitting in your drawer since your colleague's son's bar mitzvah 30 years ago into a covering to help protect you from COVID-19 when you leave your home to go to the grocery store.
Old yarmulkes are the new face protectors
