“The Messier Side of Parenting” introduces readers to Taryn Goldstein, 43, a St. Louis Jewish mother of four sons, ranging in age from 9 to 15. In her video blog, Goldstein will offer her no-holds-barred take on parenting, with topics ranging from navigating urgent care visits to cleaning toilet during COVID to teaching your teen to drive.
Goldstein has a master’s degree in social work from Washington University, which is how this former Jersey girl ended up in St. Louis. Oh, that and falling in love with her husband, Ben, who is from here. The couple and their children belong to Temple Israel.
Today, Goldstein introduces herself and explains just what messy parenting is.