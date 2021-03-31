The Schon Wirtschafter family's ongoing "tradition", as long as we live in a pandemic.

The 1st Seder on the Zoom: https://youtu.be/gS9iiGJxbWo

The response, Far from the Home I Zoom: https://youtu.be/YMWDOcg7EE4

Starring and created by:

Marnina, Eli, Rafael, Diane, and Josh Schon Wirtschafter

And partners Michael O'Konis and Daniela Labi