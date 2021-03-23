Kristen Conard, assistant director of the Jewish Community Center’s Adult Day at the J program, has received the Spotlight Award from the National Association of Qualified Intellectual Disability Professionals for her exemplary work in the field of service to people with disabilities.
“Kristen brings substance to the concept of kindness with her unwavering selflessness,” said Ashley Stockman, director of Adult Day at the J. “Anyone who knows her, personally or professionally, will undoubtedly agree that Kristen is among the warmest, most sincere and caring people on this earth. She does not look for accolades, recognition or even a thank you. Kristen is the embodiment of kindness, and she inspires others to do more, give more and be more.”
For more than 40 years, the Adult Day program at the J has provided programming for seniors and younger adults with cognitive and physical impairments in order to promote cognitive, physical and social stimulation, while also encouraging individual growth, in an inclusive and supportive environment.
“Conard has continually illustrated her dedication in many ways,” noted a news release, “including taking the lead on designing custom face masks for Adult Day participants with Down Syndrome; creating personalized thank you cards for volunteers, supporters, and caregivers of participants who have passed; providing toilet paper from her own supply to an ADJ family during the COVID closure: and volunteering to make telehealth calls and delivering activity packets while temporarily furloughed.”
“We are very proud of Kristen for receiving this award,” said Lynn Wittels, president and CEO of the J. “Kristen’s hard work exemplifies the J’s mission to enrich lives, build community, and promote inclusivity, and her dedication to her clients helps make our Adult Day program the best in St. Louis.”