Ann Sherman Lux, who shared whatever good fortune life afforded her through giving, especially to animal conservation efforts, died Feb. 23 of non-COVID related respiratory failure at her home at the Gatesworth in St. Louis. She was 88.
She was born one year before the end of both the Great Depression and Prohibition and each had a profound effect on her life. She inherited the lesson of frugality from the Depression and her family benefitted from the lifting of the embargo on alcohol.
Mrs. Lux’s father, David Sherman Sr., is believed to have received the first liquor license issued in the state of Arkansas (rumor has it he was just legalizing the business he was already in). In 1933, Sherman got a legitimate sales job at F. Strauss & Sons, a liquor distributor.
In 1958, Mrs. Lux’s husband Paul and her father formed their own distributorship, David Sherman Corporation. In those early days, Mrs. Lux sat on the board. The Lux family eventually became sole owners of the company, now named Luxco.
Saving the animals
Mrs. Lux supported more than 100 charities, with a few carving-out a special place in her heart. One was the St. Louis Zoo. She and her husband generously supported two of the Zoo’s most popular group of residents: gorillas and sea lions.
The couple went on numerous African safaris, learning firsthand about some of the wildlife they chose to protect. Their trip to Rwanda in 1985, to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary, inspired their support of the Zoo’s Jungle of the Apes.
The Zoo’s Lux Family Gorilla Habitat and Ann Lux Family Stage at the Sea Lion Arena were named in their honor.
For many years, Mrs. Lux served as a Zoo docent, introducing visitors from throughout the world to her beloved zoo.
Mrs. Lux also volunteered at the Barnes Jewish Hospital’s Gift Gallery, and supported the National Council of Jewish Women, the Jewish Federation and the St. Louis Humane Society, where she served on the board of directors.
Southern belle
Mrs. Lux, who often said “life is for the living,” did so with aplomb.
When not pursuing her causes, she reveled in entertaining her friends and did it the way a Southern belle would. (She had impeccable grammar and proudly wore the title of “Southern belle,” but swore she no longer had a Southern accent. She did.)
She’d host back-to-back parties on a Friday and Saturday night, complete with full table settings of fine china and silver. Or fill a local dine-in theater with friends.
Old movies were her favorite, especially those starring “The Duke,” John Wayne. Her one and only dog was named Duke. Her family thought it humorous – and sweet – that she displayed a painting of Duke throughout her life although he died in 1987.
She was invigorated by classical music and live theater, especially Broadway musicals, and relished a good hand of bridge, which she played daily. She was also a true fan of her home teams, the St. Louis Blues and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Blind Date
Ann Sherman was born in Little Rock, Ark., on Sept. 29, 1932, the second of David Soltz Sherman Sr. and Dorothy Cone’s two children.
In 1950, she graduated from Frances Shimer Academy in Illinois (now the Shimer School of Great Books). That same year, the Sherman family moved to Kansas City, her husband’s hometown.
After high school, Mrs. Lux attended Newcomb College, the women’s college within Tulane University in New Orleans. Her future husband was home on break from MIT, when they went on a blind date. Three years later, when Paul returned home after earning his degree and serving in the Air Force, they resumed dating.
She left Newcomb in her senior year after Paul convinced her to marry him. The couple moved to St. Louis where he took a job as a mechanical engineer with Ramsey Corporation before forming his own company.
She and her husband became founding members of Temple Emanuel, the unique sanctuary designed by Frank Lloyd Wright’s protégé William Bernoudy.
‘Big mama’
Mrs. Lux was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Paul A. Lux, to whom she was married for 50 years until his death in 2005, and her older brother, David Sherman Jr. (Susan).
Mrs. Lux is survived by four children, Dr. Paul Lux (Leslie), Cathy Lux, Donn Lux (Michele), all of St. Louis, and Caroline Lux Kaplan (Hugh), of Bethesda, Md. She was the sister-in-law of Jean Grossman and “big mama” to seven grandchildren and a great-grandson.
A private graveside ceremony was held Friday, Feb. 26. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Louis Zoo and the Opera Theatre of St. Louis.