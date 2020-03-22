St. Louisans between 35 and 50 years old who have never been to Israel may qualify for an all-expenses-paid trip to Israel. Applications for the 2020 Rubin Israel trip are due by April 6.
The 2020 Rubin Israel trip is scheduled to take place Oct. 12-22. This 10-day trip brings together a diverse group of individuals for a life-changing journey, where they will experience Israeli culture, food, nightlife, innovation, nature, and history.
More information, detailed criteria, and applications are available at RubinIsrael.org.
For additional information, contact Jen Baer at JBaer@JFedSTL.org or call 314-442-3867.
The trip is offered and staffed by the Jewish Federation of St. Louis and underwritten by philanthropists Pam and Ron Rubin and The Rubin Family Foundation.