Jewish Federation of St. Louis distributes a number of academic scholarships and interest-free loans to St. Louis area students. These scholarships are open to residents of the greater St. Louis metropolitan area, with a preference given to Jewish applicants.
The applications are open Jan. 14 through April 8.
Apply online here.
THE LENTIN SCHOLARSHIP FUND
Established by Scott Lentin
Provides scholarships of up to $10,000 to high school juniors and seniors demonstrating financial need who have completed secondary school and are enrolling in full-time undergraduate degree programs or vocational programs at accredited nonprofit colleges or universities. Preference given to applicants of any faith connected to the Jewish community and first-generation college students.
THE BENJAMIN D. AND MIRIAM PESSIN EDUCATION ASSISTANCE FUND
Established in memory of Benjamin D. Pessin and Miriam Pessin by members of their immediate family
Provides $2,500 scholarships to qualified Jewish students demonstrating scholastic achievement and financial need pursuing a business degree.
THE RUTH GREENBERG MEMORIAL FUND FOR RABBINICAL TRAINING
Established by the late Ruth Greenberg
Provides $2,500 scholarships for rabbinical training for St. Louis residents demonstrating financial need and intent to pursue a career in the rabbinate.
THE SAM A. KESSLER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
Established by friends of the late Sam A. Kessler
Provides a $1,000 scholarship for a local law school student demonstrating financial need and a willingness to contribute their time and talent to the Jewish community. Applicants must have resided in the St. Louis metropolitan area for no less than 10 years.
THE RICHARD L. LEVIS, JR. MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP FUND
Established in memory of Richard L. Levis, Jr. by his widow, Barbara Rosen
Provides up to $1,000 in scholarship money to Missouri area college or university students demonstrating scholastic achievement and financial need.
THE BLANCHE AND IRVING MILLER SCHOLARSHIP FUND
Established through a bequest from the estate of Blanche and Irving Miller
Provides $1,000 scholarships to deserving and qualified students enrolled in accredited colleges or universities who are pursuing undergraduate or graduate degrees in professional fields.
THE L. ALLEN ZORENSKY FINE ARTS LOAN FUND
Awards interest-free loans to students pursuing an education in fine arts or other arts at a post-secondary level at a recognized accredited academic institution. Loan recipients must sign a promissory note in which the recipient agrees to repay the loan, in full, within five years of graduation.
Awardees will be notified no later than April 22.
For questions regarding any of these scholarships from the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, contact Karen Sher at 314-442-3824 or KSher@JFedSTL.org.