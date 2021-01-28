“Raised Eyebrows: My Years Inside Groucho’s House” is the bittersweet story of the last years in the life of Groucho Marx, told by Marx Brothers fan Steve Stoliar, who worked for Groucho as his personal secretary and archivist.
On Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m., hear Stoliar’s tale of fulfilling his dream by getting close to his idol as the curtain was coming down. The book features never-before-seen photos and anecdotes, with an introduction by Dick Cavett.
This program is sponsored by the Saul Brodsky Library, the Lazaroff Family Lecture Series and the Mirowitz Center.
No cost to attend but RSVP is required. Call Susan at 314-733-9813 or email skemppainen@mirowitzcenter.org. Registrants will be sent information to join via Zoom video or by telephone.