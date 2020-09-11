Congregation B’nai Amoona is planning a variety of adult Hebrew classes and other learning opportunities this fall. Classes will be virtual, held via Zoom.
Hebrew Classes
Hebrew classes (except Aleph Bet Hebrew) are $144 plus a textbook fee. Online registration coming soon at bnaiamoona.com. Email liessa@bnaiamoona.com for more information. Hebrew classes are facilitated by Ophira Melnick, except as noted.
• Ulpan ivrit: advanced level, Mondays from 2 to 3 p.m. Participants will deepen their Hebrew language skills through reading and discussing articles on a variety of topics and by listening to, reading and discussing news from Israel. Class begins Sept. 14.
• Ulpan ivrit: beginning level, Mondays from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. This class welcomes anyone with basic Hebrew decoding ability, who is interested in learning to speak, read and understand modern Hebrew. Class begins Sept. 14.
• Ulpan ivrit: intermediate level, Mondays from 7:50 to 8:50 p.m. Participants improve their reading comprehension and conversational skills in modern Hebrew. Class begins Sept. 14.
• Advanced reading and comprehension in the prayerbook, Tuesdays from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., facilitated by Chani Pinsberg. Using our prayer books as a guide into the Hebrew language, participants will learn to read and understand our holy texts. Class begins Sept. 15.
• T’fillot and Brachot, Wednesdays from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Explore the meaning of prayers and blessings — in the synagogue and at home — and learn to recite and read them with fluency, understanding, confidence and joy. Curriculum follows the Jewish calendar and includes learning of prayers and blessings for Shabbat, holidays, and every day. Class begins Sept. 16.
• Aleph Bet Hebrew, Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m., facilitated by Cantor Sharon Nathanson. Participants will learn Hebrew at the beginning level starting with the building blocks of the language, the Aleph Bet. This free class begins Sept. 16.
Other adult learning classes
B’nai Amoona also welcomes the community to take part in its free weekly adult learning classes:
Sundays
• “Thinking Persons’ Judaism,” 10:15- 11:30 a.m. Sundays — led by Rabbi Neal Rose
Mondays
• Fresh Eyes on Ancient Teachings: Jewish Spiritual Insights for Contemporary Seekers, 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays, from Sept. 21 through Dec. 14, led by Rabbi Carnie Shalom Rose
Tuesdays
• “Israel and the Jewish People: Schmooze in the News” about Current Events in Israel, noon to 1 p.m., led by Rabbi Jeffrey Abraham
• “Ten Paths to God: Thinking Deeper into Judaism,” 7 to 8 p.m., Oct. 13 through Dec. 22 (no class Nov. 24), led by Rabbi Jeffrey Abraham
Wednesdays
• “Everything I should have learned in Religious School, but didn’t,” from 10 to 11 a.m., led by Rabbi Jeffrey Abraham
• “Sex, War, and Betrayal,” 7 to 8 p.m., led by Rabbi Jeffrey Abraham
• “Intro to Judaism,” 8 to 9 p.m., led by Rabbi Jeffrey Abraham
Thursdays
• “Ulpan Yiddish!” with Rabbi Neal Rose, 10 to 11 a.m.
• “Midtown Midrash,” noon to 1 p.m., led by Rabbi Neal Rose
• “ASL,” 7 to 8 p.m. with Michelle Rosenberg
• “Torah for Today,” 7 to 8 p.m. with Rabbi Neal Rose.
For more information on B’nai Amoona’s adult learning opportunities, visit www.bnaiamoona.com or email liessa@bnaiamoona.com.