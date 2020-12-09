Congregation B'nai Amoona is preparing to host a Hanukkah event, Light the Lot, on Sunday, Dec. 13 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Reservations are required, but it is a free and open event. There will be nine stations around the synagogue campus and all except the last are from your car. At the last spot, attendees can leave the car while wearing a mask and take a picture with a 10-foot Chanukiah and Dreidel Man.
The list of stations include:
• The Helper Station: Drop off food for Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry and Winter Outreach
• Three-dimensional dreidel design “pick up” and video on history of the dreidel
• Take and make card packs for elderly and those in need.
• Oil press demonstration and take home olive oil and wick
• Action scene of original Hanukkah story performed in person
* Pick up your dreidel for the congregational dreidel Spin and latke pick up
* Meet Hillel and Shamai and watch their Great Debate
* Donut decorating (taking home to eat)
* Dreidel Man/Photo Booth
In addition we have activities each night including Fredbird with Mirowitz, Louie from the Blues and PJ Library one night!
For more information, visit https://www.bnaiamoona.com/chanukah5781