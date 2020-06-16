Families and campers can experience the J's Camp Sabra in a new way this summer — through all-inclusive Sabra Family Getaways. Weekly getaways feature a variety of activities and programs in an appropriately distanced environment while adhering to health and safety guidelines.
During a summer when plans have been upended and out-of-state vacations may not be possible, Sabra Family Getaways provide families with a much-needed local and safe option.
“We know that families are in need of summer plans that fit into our new normal,” Camp Sabra Director Terri Grossman said in a statement. “We believe that Sabra Family Getaways will be a great way to maintain health and safety and have outdoor fun at the same time.”
Participating families will have their own living spaces — a mix of duplexes and cabins — and will (almost always) rotate through activity areas one family at a time to minimize contact with others outside their family unit. Families will be assigned their own tables in the dining hall, participants will have their own lifejackets for the week, area activities will be cleaned in between families and living spaces will be sanitized in between Family Getaway weeks.
While the setup will be different from traditional camp, families will experience many Sabra-favorite activities, including skiing, paddle boarding, archery, the high ropes course, canoeing, arts and crafts, fishing and more.
“We know that a summer at Camp Sabra is special,” Grossman said. “In our 50-year history, there has never been a summer where we didn’t have some version of camp on our peninsula. Family Getaways will allow us to continue that tradition and will allow families to make their own camp memories this summer.”
Sabra staff are welcoming families to the camp’s Staenberg Peninsula for Family Getaways, which run weekly from July 5-31.
For more information, contact Grossman at 314-442-3180 or terri@campsabra.com, or visit www.campsabra.com/camp-families/sabra-family-getaways.