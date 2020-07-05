A member of the Jewish Community Center in Chesterfield was carjacked Saturday afternoon in the J's parking lot, according to a letter from the CEO of the organization.
At 1:30 p.m. on Independence Day, two men — at least one of them armed — approached the member outside the Marilyn Fox Building and stole the person's car.
"We are beyond grateful that our member was not hurt, but their car was stolen," Lynn Wittels, president and CEO of the J wrote in a letter to members. "The police have told us they believe they have a good lead, and we are hopeful that the people who did this will be caught."
Security officials described it as "a crime of opportunity" and said it was highly unlikely the perpetrators would return, the letter states. Chesterfield police and the Jewish community's security team will now increase its patrol of the campus.
"We’re letting you know about this incident not to frighten you, but to keep you informed, and to remind you to be aware of your surroundings, wherever you are," Wittels wrote. "Unfortunately, these incidents happen in all sorts of places – yet we know it’s hard to believe that the J would be one of them. Should you ever notice anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, please do not hesitate to call 911 or alert the closest staff member, whichever seems appropriate."