With the High Holidays approaching and COVID-19 making it difficult for many to join a traditional synagogue service, Chabad centers throughout St. Louis will hold seven outdoor Rosh Hashanah services on Sunday, Sept. 20.
Dubbed “Rosh Hashanah in the Park,” the services — which will be held in Creve Coeur/Olivette, University City/Clayton, the Central West End, Chesterfield, St. Charles County and near Washington University — will be hosted by the five nearby Chabad centers and open to all, with no membership or affiliation required.
The 30-minute service will include the sounding of the shofar as well as selected prayers from the High Holiday liturgy. While not a substitute for the complete Rosh Hashanah prayer service, the service will enable everyone to hear the shofar and bring a heightened sense of community during this difficult time. To ensure the wellbeing of participants, those present at the event will be asked to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart from people not living in the same household.
“Our goal is to lower the barriers of entry, and to encourage each and every Jewish person to actively participate in the observances of Rosh Hashanah—safely and joyfully,” said Rabbi Yosef Landa, regional director of Chabad of Greater St. Louis “This year, that means expanding our offerings and bringing our Rosh Hashanah services outdoors.”
For more information and to RSVP, visit: www.ShowMeChabad.com/HighHolidays.
LOCATIONS:
CREVE COEUR/OLIVETTE
Hosted by Chabad of Greater St. Louis
Sunday, Sept. 20, at 3:00 p.m.
JCC Staenberg Family Complex, to the left of the entrance to the Fitness & Wellness Center, 2 Millstone Campus Drive in Creve Coeur
UNIVERSITY CITY/CLAYTON
Hosted by Morris & Ann Lazaroff Chabad Center & Regional Office
Sunday, Sept. 20, at 3 p.m. at 8124 Delmar Blvd. in University City
CENTRAL WEST END
Hosted by Chabad of the Central West End, Sunday, Sept. 20, at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. in Forest Park at the Tercentenary monument at Lindell and Kingshighway Blvd.
NEAR WASH U
Hosted by Chabad on Campus at Washington University
Location 1: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. at Joseph Adams Park, 7000 Northmoor Drive, St. Louis
Location 2: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m.
Carondelet Plaza, Clayton
CHESTERFIELD
Hosted by Chabad of Chesterfield
Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:30 p.m.
Central Park, 16365 Lydia Hill Drive, Chesterfield
ST. CHARLES COUNTY
Hosted by Chabad Jewish Center of St. Charles County
Sunday, Sept. 20 at 11 a.m.
Veterans Tribute Park, Shelter #1, 1031 Kisker Road, Weldon Springs