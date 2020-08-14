On Tuesday, Aug. 18, Chabad of Greater St. Louis will host the 26th “Jewish Law & Ethics Symposium,” a forum comparing Jewish legal and ethical principles with contemporary law and public policy.
The panel, scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and moderated by Shula Neuman, executive editor of St. Louis Public Radio, will include former Sen. John C. Danforth, a Republican from Missouri and international legal scholar and acclaimed lecturer Rabbi Irving Breitowitz, law professor at University of Maryland.
The symposium topic is “Civility, Moderation and the Subtleties of Bias” in the areas of legal advocacy, public policy and social discourse.
In addition, a seminar-style presentation on “Jewish & Secular Civil Law: A Comparative Analysis” by Rabbi Yosef Landa, will precede the symposium at 11 a.m. The program, including the seminar and the symposium, is accredited by the Missouri Bar for 3.0 minimum continuing legal education credits, including one ethics credit and one elimination of bias credit.
“As a public service, we are making this year’s program available free of charge, to the entire community, including community leaders, laymen, and, of course, lawyers,” said Rabbi Yosef Landa, regional director of Chabad of Greater St. Louis, the event’s coordinator. “This year’s event promises to be engaging, entertaining and at the same time very substantive and relevant in content.”
The annual event is designed to provide a forum for the comparative analysis of legal, ethical and public policy issues under Jewish and secular law and offers modern legal minds the opportunity to explore age-old Jewish legal and ethical principles and their relevance to current law and public policy.
For more information on the Jewish Law & Ethics Symposium and registration visit www.showmechabad.com/cle.