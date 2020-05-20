For who who have been eager to attend a Jewish communal gathering or movie during these months of quarantine, Chabad of Chesterfield has come up with a solution.
The Jewish organization will host a drive-in movie event featuring the film "Young Abraham" on Sunday, May 24 in the parking lot of Chesterfield Mall.
Other groups around St. Louis are also staging drive-in movie events as a way to safely gather while still social distancing. Chabad is organizing the event in coordination with the St. Louis County Health Department and the City of Chesterfield, the group states in a flyer.
The 2011 animated film is 50 minutes long and starts at 8:15 p.m.
Kohn's Kosher Deli is also offering pre-packaged sandwich dinner options that organizers will place in attendees' trunks at the entrance. Customers must order the sandwiches by Thursday. Dinner will be available beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Admission is $20 per car and includes a bag of popcorn.
For more information and to sign up, visit: www.chabadofchesterfield.com/templates/articlecco_cdo/aid/4751421/jewish/Drive-in-Movie-at-Chesterfield-Mall.htm