Editor’s Note: In an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, many Jewish programs and events have been cancelled, postponed or rescheduled. The Jewish Light will continue to update this information on its website, www.stljewishlight.com. As of press time Tuesday, here are the closings, cancellations and virtual classes being offered:
From Jewish Federation of St. Louis:
• All Jewish Federation of St. Louis events are postponed indefinitely, including all Center for Jewish Learning classes, which are cancelled at least until after Passover.
• The Center for Jewish Learning has compiled its own list of online Jewish learning opportunities, available here.
• PJ Library is providing resources for quarantined families at https://pjlibrary.org/familyactivities and will be doing some programing online.
From the Jewish Community Center:
The J is offering a slew of virtual activities, including online workout and group exercise classes, family meal service, Shabbat messages, Jewish films, author interviews, a virtual family Passover seder and much more. Check it out at: https://jccstl.com/community/your-virtual-j/
In addition:
• Home Delivered Meals will follow this schedule through April 3:
- Wednesday delivery: one hot meal and two frozen meals
- Monday delivery: two hot meals and two frozen meals
• IN Programming, including Sunday Friendship, is cancelled through April 3.
• Theatre Unlimited’s current season is postponed with the goal of continuing this production at a later date.
• The New Jewish Theatre will reschedule the upcoming performances of “We Are the Levinsons” and “Putting it Together” for later this summer. For more information, contact the box office by email or by phone, 314-442-3283.
• Youth Theatre’s spring production is canceled.
• Youth Baseball is postponed through at least April 5.
• The Maccabi Color Games scheduled for March 29 are cancelled.
• The Jewish Book Festival speaker presentation & donor event on April 1 featuring Jamie Metzl is currently canceled. Staff will attempt to secure a new date.
• The Family Passover Seder set for April 9 is canceled and will not be rescheduled. Registrants will receive a full refund.
• Jewish Film Society Film screenings scheduled for April 12 & May 3 will be rescheduled.
• The Jewish Arts & Soul Project event on April 21 will be rescheduled.
• The Yom Hazikaron Ceremony scheduled for April 27 will not be a public event. Hopefully, the J can provide this ceremony digitally.
• The Yom Ha’atzmaut Celebration on April 29 is canceled and will not be rescheduled.
• The Z3 Conference on May 17 will be rescheduled for spring 2021. Registrants will receive a full refund or may apply their registration fee to the new date.
• The Nishmah Women’s Retreat at Pere Marquette Lodge in Grafton, Ill. on May 1-2 is rescheduled for April 23-24, 2021. Registrants may consider making their registration fee a donation to Nishmah programming or may apply their fee toward next year’s date or receive a full refund.
• The J is attempting to reschedule the St. Louis Senior Olympics for Labor Day Weekend.
• The St. Louis Jewish Film Festival originally scheduled for June 7-11 is rescheduled to July 19-23.
From Covenant Place:
• All classes at the Mirowitz Center are canceled at least until the end of the month
• HJ’s Café is closed to outsiders, but it will provide kosher takeout at noon to participants of the Aging Ahead program. They need to make a reservation by noon the day before by calling 314-292-7693. Suggested donation of $5.
From Crown Center for Senior Living:
• All classes and programs are canceled until further notice.
• The Cafe@Crown is closed to the public but staff will continue meal delivery internally and to the homebound in the community.
From the National Council of Jewish Women-St. Louis:
• The Resale Shop is closed to at least April 6
• The Recycle Art Event April 1-2 will be rescheduled
• The “Celebrating Women” event at the Missouri History Museum will be rescheduled
• All “lunch and learn” sessions are canceled until further notice
From the St. Louis Kollel:
The St. Louis Kollel is sending out a daily 15-minute inspirational video message from a different Kollel rabbi each night. Email yberkowitz@stlkollel.com for the link.
The Wednesday night class (7:45-8:30 p.m.) with Rabbi Shlomo Eisenberg will be open to all via Zoom and will provide some pre-Passover insights and inspiration. Email seisenberg@stlkollel.com for more info.
The Kollel’s 30-minute Partners in Prayer class with Rabbi Yonason Goldson takes place on Tuesday nights at 7:30. Email mglazer@stlkollel.com for a link.
Additional online programs for men and women are in the works.
From St. Louis NORC:
• All classes and events are canceled until further notice.